NBA legend and Olympic great Kobe Bryant joins LA2024 bid

Kobe Bryant is a worldwide basketball icon, two-time Olympic champion, and five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After ending his illustrious athletic career with a 60-point performance in 2016, the 18-time NBA All-Star founded Kobe Inc. in Newport Beach, Calif.

Kobe Inc., a versatile business focused on telling innovative stories through all forms of distributive content, has since preserved Kobe’s connection to the public, along with Los Angeles and its surrounding communities.

As one of Los Angeles’s most legendary figures, there’s no doubt Kobe’s presence in the city’s sports spotlight has been missed.

However, thanks to a special announcement from Kobe and LA2024, the city of Los Angeles’s bid committee for the 2024 Olympic Games, sports fans all across the world can rejoice.

Bryant is back.

“I want to bring my experience playing in L.A. and as an Olympian to help guarantee an elite experience for athletes in this city in 2024,” said Bryant. “The Los Angeles community has embraced me as one of their own for 20 years. I love this city and how people support both athletes and the creative community. Working with LA 2024, I hope we can bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games back to Los Angeles.”

Alongside four-time Olympic medalist and LA2024 Vice Chair Janet Evans, via a Facebook Livestream interview with Al Michaels, Bryant announced his decision to join LA2024’s Board of Directors as well as the Athletes’ Advisory Commission.

Bryant’s 20 NBA seasons with the Lakers and famous No. 24 jersey perfectly represent the “Mamba’s” dedication to Los Angeles, as the city ramps up its pursuit of landing the Olympic Games to inspire a new generation of athletes.

Bryant’s addition to LA2024 makes him one of nine new Advisory Commission members, including David Boudia (Diving), John Moffet (Swmming), Summer Sanders (Swimming), Valerie Brisco-Hooks (Track and Field), Mark Crear (Track and Field), Meryl Davis (Ice Dancing), Charlie White (Ice Dancing) and Sarah Hughes (Figure Skating).

“Kobe is an icon for millions of sports fans around the world,” said LA 2024 Chairman Casey Wasserman. “Throughout his career he demonstrated a real passion for instilling his love of sport and his work ethic in the next generation of young athletes.

“Beyond the basketball court, Kobe has been a champion in the L.A. community, providing sports, cultural and educational opportunities for young Angelenos. Kobe is synonymous with LA’s status as a global sports and entertainment capital and he will be an excellent addition to our bid team.”

LA2024’s captivating Advisory Commission now features 108 inspirational Olympic and Paralympic athletes from a variety of sports. Bryant joins a board of 114 community and international leaders who represent the City of Angels’ compelling intersection of sport, creativity, technology, entertainment, and new media.

Bryant’s unique experience at the intersection of Los Angeles’ professional sports scene and the Olympic Movement will bring a new dimension to a Board of Directors featuring Olympic and Paralympic Greats such as Simone Biles (Gymnastics), Candace Cable (Wheelchair Racing), Michael Phelps (Swimming) and Landon Donovan (Soccer), just to name a few.

The monumental announcement aligns with LA2024’s #FollowTheSun Olympic Agenda 2020 campaign, 20 announcements throughout 20 days to outline the committee’s “strategic roadmap for the future of the Olympic Movement, Olympic Agenda 2020.”

LA2024 is driven to connect the Olympic Movement to future generations, ushering in a new era of athletic excellence to the Games.

LA2024’s biggest competition to land the Olympics in 2024 is undoubtedly Paris, France, and recent reports point to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) moving closer to an agreement that would give Paris the games and push Los Angeles back four years to 2028.

Despite the rumors, the LA2024 bid committee remains focused and committed on landing the Games in 2024. The IOC has indicated possibly naming winners at a September vote in Peru.

Welcome to the team!#LA2024 is excited to add @kobebryant to the Board of Directors, and as the 100th Athletes' Advisory Commission member pic.twitter.com/6o39U16CAj — LA 2024 (@LA2024) June 30, 2017

The city of Los Angeles presents an intriguing bid to land the 2024 Olympic Games, and they continue to ramp up their pursuit with the addition of international superstars such as Bryant.

For more information, please visit: http://www.la24.org