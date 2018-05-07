The AB Squad: Episode 2

Introducing the first youth-driven sports podcast piloted by interviews and opinions. Each week, HS Insider student leaders Anthony Gharib and Blake Atwell deliver a unique perspective from the youth about all things high school sports! You ready? I know we are! Let’s go!

This week…

LIVE from the 2018 L.A. Times Festival of Books, Anthony and Blake discuss their favorite NBA athletes of all-time and how they inspired them to become sports journalists.

