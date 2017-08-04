250 young Angelenos congregate at the Youth Ideas Exchange. Blake Atwell/ LA Times HS Insider
Trabuco Hills High School

Young Angelenos convene at Ideas Exchange

August 4, 2017

Hundreds of youth from across Los Angeles gathered July 21 at The California Endowment to exchange thoughts about the city bringing back the Olympics for a third time. In addition to detailed conversations, young Angelenos participated in breakout sessions and sports clinics.

Eric Gomez, a high school student from Boyle Heights, said, “I am thrilled that the Olympic and Paralympic Games could return to my hometown and I am excited that our generation has the opportunity to shape how the Games would positively impact our city.”

The Youth Ideas Exchange was presented by The California Endowment, Annenberg Foundation, California Wellness Foundation, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, GRoW @ Annenberg, LA n Sync, LA28, LA84 Foundation, LAUSD, and Ralph M. Parsons Foundation.

