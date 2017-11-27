Meet the top 12 contestants of NBC’s ‘The Voice’

On Nov. 20, the remaining 12 contestants of NBC’s Emmy-winning television show, “The Voice” competed for the first time in front of a live audience. Complete with soulful solos and passionate performances, each contestant made it clear that they’re in it to win it.

As the season continues to heat up with the excitement of who will win the coveted trophy, each contestant has personalities as unique as their musical style. We had the chance to chat with the talented 12 backstage about everything from favorite Thanksgiving foods to their advice for entering the entertainment industry. Meet them here:

Team Adam

Jon Mero

Age: 31

Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa

Fun fact: Besides singing, Mero can play both the piano and trumpet. Talk about musical!

Addison Agen

Lollipop lips • You all amazing me at how much support you’ve been giving me! I WANNA HUG ALL OF YOU! Keep voting and buying my iTunes song to get me to #1! LOVE YOU ALL A post shared by @addisonagenofficial on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:36pm PST

Age: 16

Hometown: Fort Wayne, Ind.

Fun fact: Auditioning for The Voice was the first time she’s ever been in an airplane!

Adam Cunningham

Age: 38

Hometown: Grandview, Iowa

Fun fact: He put his music career on hold from 2011-2013, after his second wife inspired him to make music again. No matter what breaks you take in your journey, it’s never too late to return to your passion or to follow your dream!

Team Blake

Chloe Kohanski

Age: 23

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Fun fact: She explained to us that if she was not pursuing music, she’d want to do something in fashion!

“I really love clothes, so honestly I’d probably pursue something in design, just visuals in general,” she explained.

Red Marlow

Age: 40

Hometown: Rodgersville, Ala.

Fun fact: Marlow didn’t audition for “The Voice” through the normal auditioning process. Instead, he was able to audition in front of the executive producers and was selected to proceed through the process as a contestant!

Keisha Renee

Age: 30

Hometown: Los Angeles

Fun fact: This Thanksgiving, she’s thankful for her family back at home.

“They’ve been my biggest supporter. I have a daughter, and they take care of her when I go on tour, and it shows how much they support and believe in me,” she explained.

Her favorite Thanksgiving meal is macaroni and cheese.

Team Jennifer

Davon Fleming

Age: 25

Hometown: Baltimore, M.D.

Fun fact: Fleming is passionate about youth empowerment! Back in Baltimore, he focused on motivating teens to pursue their dreams.

Shi’Ann Jones

Age: 15

Hometown: Paducah, Kent.

Fun fact: Her Coach, Jennifer Hudson, is an encouragement to her.

“She knows that I’m 15, but she tells me to just go out there and be myself and do what I can do. She’s very down to earth,” she explains.

Noah Mac

Thank you everyone for all of this support. I never would have guessed I'd make it this far on any competitive platform. I'm really happy to have all of you here for me :) A post shared by Noah Mac (@noahmacmusic) on Nov 21, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

Age: 17

Hometown: Dublin

Fun fact: Noah knows what it’s like to fight for a dream and pursue it. Although he’s only 17, he built his own recording studio in his home to continue making music. His advice to people wanting to enter the entertainment industry?

“See your age as a head-start to life. If you have a vision, start when you’re young. Try things and make mistakes. The younger you start, the more confidence you have,” he explains.

Team Miley

Ashland Craft

Age: 21

Hometown: Piedmont, S.C.

Fun fact: She’s the lead singer of the house band at a local honky-tonk. All your dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue it!

Janice Freeman

Age: 32

Hometown: Covina

Fun fact: She is a cancer survivor! In 2012, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer, and survived.

Brooke Simpson

Age: 26

Hometown: Hollister, S.C.

Fun fact: She is from the Haliwa-Saponi tribe.

“The Voice” airs every Monday and Tuesday on NBC at 8/7 Central. Who are you rooting on to win the trophy? Let us know in the comments below!