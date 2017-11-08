Why did it take so long for Selena to get a Hollywood Walk of Fame star?

On Friday, Nov. 3, recording artist icon Selena Quintanilla was posthumously honored with a star on the infamous Hollywood Walk of Fame. Known as the “Queen of Tejano,” Selena’s third album, “Entre a Mi Mundo” became the first album by a female Tejano artist to sell over 300,000 copies.

She was rising to become a household name as her career was soaring to unprecedented heights. Media outlets swiftly named her “Tejano Madonna” for her sharp fashion taste and impeccable musical performances. However, Selena’s life was tragically cut short at the age of 23, when she was murdered by the president of her fan club in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Twenty-two years later, her legacy still continues to be remembered by her beloved fans, both old and young. When the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that Selena was going to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

So happy Selena Quintanilla is getting a star today on the Walk of Fame!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/NfgImcuah2 — Desi Perkins (@DesiPerkins) November 3, 2017

So happy Selena is finally getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today! Tears of joy for her and her family! Viva La Reina ♥️💃🏻🌹 pic.twitter.com/SZZdZLSwyf — Sereena Henderson (@SereenaHender) November 3, 2017

SELENA IS GETTING HER STAR ON THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME ON FRIDAY AND I AM GETTING MENTALLY PREPARED FOR IT — mala (@mala_munoz) November 2, 2017

SELENA QUINTANILLA IS GETTING HER STAR TODAY!!! ⭐️

HOW I WISH SHE WAS ALIVE TODAY TO WITNESS IT. 💛 — Diana la Xicana (@divnvxx) November 3, 2017

The ceremony, on Vine Street, broke the record for the largest number of attendees for a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, bringing fans from across generations to celebrate and remember Selena’s contributions in breaking barriers for young women of color to succeed within the entertainment industry.

With all the excitement toward Selena’s well-deserved award, it still had people scratching their heads, wondering why it took over 20 years to receive the star.

Allison Plattsmier, an avid Selena fan, described the ceremony, saying, “Honestly, it was kind of a mixed bag. I was extremely excited and happy for her that her musical genius and talent is being recognized in such a major way. In fact, I was surprised that it took this long.”

The answer may lie in the selection of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Who is the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, and how do they select who receives a star or not, and when? To find out more, we talked to Ana Martinez, the Producer for the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremonies.

“Generally when a star is nominated, the potential star needs to sign off,” she explained. “In Selena’s case, her family would need to sign off, which they didn’t.”

It wasn’t until a family friend sent in the nomination, when the family decided to sign off on her official star, 20 years later.

Each year, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce receives an average of 300 applications for potential stars to join the icons who have received their star. The nomination form requires that the sponsor of the nomination agrees to pay the $40,000 fee to install the Star, in which the funds go towards the Hollywood Historic Trust.

Once the deadline passes for the year’s nomination, proposals are then reviewed by the Walk of Fame Committee, and the selected 20-24 stars are announced in late June. While anyone can send in a nomination, the nomination form must be signed by the celebrity that will be honored, and both must be able to attend their ceremony in Hollywood.

Want to attend a ceremony? You can check out the Chamber’s calendar of stars here, where live-streams of previous and upcoming ceremonies can be accessed.