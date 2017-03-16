Why books are better than movies

Most of the time books are better than movies. Books can let you imagine the setting or events happening in the story. They are also more detailed than movies because movies sometimes leave out some important details.

In some movies, they switch up the characters because in the book they are different and totally the opposite.

When we read a book, we tend to visualize the characters a certain way and in movies they don’t look like the way we want them too. It disappoints us in many ways. I’ve read books before that have a plot twist at the end and in the movie it never happens.

Movies tend to last about two hours and books take their time and last longer. Movies rush things so that they can end it fast and there. Not everyone has access to movies or can afford going to movie theatres but books can be borrowed at the library or from a friend.

Books are portable and can be read online as well, anytime. When reading books, we get more knowledge and it helps us improve our vocabulary. Characters are described much better and with more detail.

One important thing that books do have and movies don’t is that they provide more background information than a movie does.

