‘Crystal Snow’ and Japanese singles continue BTS’s uphill success

Dec. 6 marked the release of Korean pop group BTS’s eighth Japanese single album. The album, which is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music, is composed of three songs– Japanese versions of two existing singles, “Mic Drop” and “DNA,” and a new original song titled “Crystal Snow.”

“Crystal Snow,” a five-minute long ballad featuring soft vocal and rap performances from BTS with an electronic pop background, highlights the insightful and artistic lyrics fans are used to seeing from the group. The song describes their love as a flake of crystallized snow– a beautiful sight disappearing the longer they hold onto it.

The Japanese track will remind fans of BTS’s earlier 2017 single, “Spring Day,” with both songs featuring expressive and thought-provoking lyrics, and soft electronic melody. However, it is unique in its own display of various members’ vocal abilities, such as vocalist Jin’s sustained high note toward the end of the song.

The release of “Crystal Snow” is the most recent original track release since BTS’s chart-topping EP, Love Yourself this September.

The release of “Crystal Snow” and Japanese versions of “DNA” and “Mic Drop” is paired with release of music video for the Japanese “Mic Drop” on the group’s YouTube channel and a song titled “With Seoul,” a tribute to their love for the capital city of South Korea.

BTS’s Japanese single album comes after a busy weekend for the group, who performed at and won multiple awards from the Mnet Asian Music Awards and Melon Music awards. The album also precedes another important weekend for BTS– after nearly nine months, BTS’s worldwide Wings Tour officially comes to a close on Dec. 10 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

This year has been an eventful year for BTS, their accomplishments including the group’s win at the Billboard Music Awards, their American TV debut performance at the American Music Awards, the success of their Love Yourself album, and their partnership with the United Nations to create the Love Myself campaign to end violence against women and children in developing countries.

With the end of the year quickly approaching, “Crystal Snow” sets the tone for the winter season, and the newly released singles leave many fans excited for what 2018 has in store for the group.