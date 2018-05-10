Met Gala 2018: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

The Met Gala, a prestigious benefit held by Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City, is THE place to be, and only the most esteemed have the opportunity to attend. This event is known as “fashion’s biggest night, and is held annually on the first Monday of May. This year was hosted by Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace, Anna Wintour and Stephen and Christine Schwarzman,” according to CNN News.

With an astonishing $25,000 ticket price, the Met Gala is not somewhere you disappoint.

Each year the gala encompasses a different and unique theme, this year being: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

The best outfits of the evening include those who incorporate elements that pertain both to the theme and still remain elegant/gala-appropriate.

One of the best outfits on the red carpet that night, and was probably one of the most talked about, was Blake Lively. She always dresses to impress and this year was no different. She wore a dramatic, heavily embroidered, maroon and gold ballgown which made her resemble both royalty and an out of body spirit.

Next on this list, is the host herself, Rihanna. As usual, she pulled off an outfit that no one ever could and truly stole the show. She went as the highest official of the church himself, the Pope. Her ensemble consisted of a heavily jeweled bishops hat, corset, and mini skirt which went along perfectly with the theme. Some say that she went a little “too over the top,” but with Rihanna, the sky’s the limit.

One of the most underrated outfits at this Met Gala was that of new breakout pop singer, SZA. Her baby pink tulle ball gown was just so ethereal and angelic and she truly resembled Aphrodite, the goddess of love. Many argue that it was too simple and plain, but I thought the dress fit her personality and music taste so well and the headset was just the right touch. SZA’s first Met and she absolutely killed it.

A relatively newer face on the Hollywood Block, Jasmine Sanders, really made an appearance this past Sunday. She showed up in a metallic gold, floor-length ball-gown, and though her dress was not too much of a standout, she went above and beyond with her hair. Her strawberry blonde hair looked absolutely phenomenal braided into an intricate design with roses and pearls. Her hair reminded me of Rapunzel’s in the last scene of Disney’s Tangled. Though Jasmine is one of the lesser known celebrities who attended this gala, she will not be forgotten after this masterpiece.

Some other honorable mentions who walked down the red carpet include Katy Perry, with her Versace angel wings, Madonna and her angel of death-esque look, Zendaya who went above and beyond with her Joan of Arc look, and of course Lorde and Jared Leto with their almost too perfect imitation of the holy trinity.

Some of the worst dressed included those who ignored the theme altogether and opted for a simple, yet elegant prom dress type of situation. Then there were those who went for neither the theme or the gala look, and ultimately looked a bit too casual and out of place.

Whether best dressed or worst, the Met Gala 2018 looked like a huge success and those who attended seemed to enjoy it, I know I definitely did (from my couch). I can not wait to see what next year’s theme will be and who will their appearances. Who do you think outdid all? Take Our Poll