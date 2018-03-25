A voice for those we have lost

March Fourteenth Two-Thousand Eighteen, a day that will most notably be memorialized into the textbooks of the near future and undoubtedly taught as the primary advance towards the prospects of a more impervious and receptive society.

This last week housed one of the most magnanimous events in recent history as it welcomed the introduction of National School Walkout Day, a time to not only honor the seventeen students and faculty who lost their lives to the deplorable acts of violence at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but also bring attention to the lack of gun control regulation that has appropriated the sphere of student safety.

Over 2500 walkouts occurred nationwide, in which students left classrooms at 10:00 am (local time) for at least seventeen minutes to honor and protest those who have fallen victim to senseless exultations of onslaught within the school system. Despite the threatenings of several districts to punish students for participating in the condemnation of this societal indignancy, signs were bolstered, individuals were heard, and history was undeniably made.

But even though that this can be accredited as one of the largest student walkouts in history, what is there to be said of the repercussions to come? Will any real change be made within the national legislature, or will the lives of our students be ignorantly cast aside by the United States political system?

The answer to this question is not definite, but reform will most likely penetrate our social, cultural, and governmental sphere. The unified aggregation of students that came together this month to speak out on behalf of gun violence has imperially altered the way that firearm availability and gun control are being perceived as a whole.

As of this coming month, there have been approximately 10,958 reported acts of gun violence, 43 of which being mass shootings, in 2018 alone (National Gun Violence Archive). And given the height of this statistic, it should serve as an indication of our philistinism, and a resonant urge to end the incessant neglect of human life when we preach against the objective of gun reform.

Gun control has become more than a question of violating one’s 2nd amendment rights, but rather an outcry for the rectification of an outdated and hazardous system. Those, such as the NRA and individuals who value strict conservatism, have been fallen victim to a political scheme that adamantly clings to traditionalism and economic value without comprehensively understanding the prospects of the issue at hand. Understandably, humans are inherently uncomfortable with the prospects of change (given the exceeding insecurity behind our own emotional identities), but that is such a remedial aspect of the human subconscious, and should not completely aggrandize our ability to empathize with the indecorous loss of human lives.

Time and time again, we seem to abandon our morality to adhere to the hierarchal prison of political party identification rather than objectively pursuing the best interest of representation and safety within our communities. And according to Lauren Bui (11), “these walkouts are elemental in the process of creating awareness against gun violence, but if we can’t expand our perceptions past that of stubbornly assimilative ideals, is there any real change that can be made?”

Students shouldn’t have to worry about being shot in a place of learning. Apprehension and uncertainty have manipulated our minds into a lackluster state of contempt surrounding that of firearms, and have inevitably forced us to question our own assurance in everyday situations. We shouldn’t continue to confine our mentalities solely to political party manifestations, but rather seek to improve upon the laws that have constantly appropriated the lives of minorities, women, students, religious groups, the elderly, and almost any subset of the United States present.

Now isn’t the time to remain silent, but advocate for change within society to protect those from the insensitivity of gun violence. We musn’t remain comfortable in our ignorance as we have in the past, but effectively encourage the conversation and action of these students. Besides, we can’t afford another omission to naivete, as we now know that we must transcend materialistic greed and understand the prospects of a unified commonwealth.

(Photo Courtesy of KTLA)