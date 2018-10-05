Opinion: Debunking the Truth of a Healthy Living Trend

In a constantly evolving society, new movements and trends are constantly on the rise. As of recent, an emphasis on healthy living and fitness has developed and has become the central focus of many companies, products, professions, and more. From açaí bowls to personal trainers, a healthier lifestyle is on the minds of nearly every person in the U.S. One major trend that has gained popularity is the juice cleanse. Yet brought into question is the effectiveness of this so called miracle diet.

Juice cleanse, a fancier and more aesthetic term for a juice fast, is a fad diet where people only consume fruit and vegetable juices for a period of time. Juice fasting is a new method that many hope will get the numbers on the scale down to the ultimate goal. It is a business with good intentions and hopefully good results. Many celebrities swear by the detox with reports of improved health, mood, and appearance. Yet on the other hand, the scientific community is much more skeptical.

Dietitians and doctors report that it is actually better to fast with water, than these fancy cold-pressed juices. According to many nutritionists, this fad is a way for corporations to rob people of their money. It is reported that these juice cleanses have a variety of not so desirable side effects. For example, feelings of lightheadedness, dry skin, depressed moods, stinky breath, liver damage, and diarrhea can occur. The juices are counter productive which also shows the slowing of the metabolism and only losing water weight. These things can all occur as a result of this health trend. It must be considered whether or not it is worth these side effects to drop those extra pounds.

Yet, there is possibility of a nutrient boost, random bursts of energy, and a calmer appetite. The juice cleanse is overall not as effective as many hope, but can also provide some benefits that may prove useful. But generally speaking, experts put their stamp of disapproval on this fad. No data shows that detoxes are beneficial and the cleanse will not necessarily help to jump start a new healthier diet. Additionally, the juice cleanse can be quite challenging to maintain.

As Yorba Linda High School junior Jayden Hawley said on her attempt “After the first juice on the first day, I knew I couldn’t do it. It tasted way too bad.” Evidently, the cleanse is difficult and most likely not worth while.

Despite the juice cleanse company claims, a person probably won’t start glowing and become healthier and happier as a result of the detox. A few pounds might drop, but it is most likely water weight. Overall, it is most likely better to drop the pounds by integrating exercise in combination with a healthy balanced diet.