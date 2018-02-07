White Nationalism… more like blatant Fascism

Tradition has always been a key aspect of Unites States culture, and in reverberation to the most recent presidential election occurring in the fall of 2016, that tyrannical sense of conventionalism couldn’t have been more efficacious to the social, economic and political dominion of the United States advancing into the new year.

Over the past 12 months of this dramatically altered and blatantly disfigured political sphere, the U.S. has seen a spike in the restorance of archaic and obsolete practices of the past as well as contemporary declarations of a nation’s prolonged ignorance.

Some of these bigoted proceedings include the continued perpetrations of sexual assault, the continued sustenance of a gendered wage gap, the suppression of minority output, and the stigmatization of immigration.

Among these vindictive conjunctions, one increment in the U.S. that has greatly augmented in the past few years in response to the fragmentary shift in governmental policy is white supremacism.

What is white supremacism? Well, given the self-evidence of its name, it is simply the belief that those pertaining to white origin are far superior to those belonging to other races and should dominate the entirety of human interaction.

An infamous example of a white supremacist movement is the Nazi Regime of the 1930’s and 40’s, in which Adolf Hitler proclaimed the purity behind those belonging to Aryan provenance and executed his homicidal dogmatism on the minorities of the time.

But one exceedingly infernal prosecution of the white supremacist movement in the United States is the castigation of Black individuals. The country-wide dishonor of demonizing a particular race, especially those of African descent, has been omnipresent since the nation’s conception.

We have enslaved, politically outcast, demoralized, and exploited an aggregation of people that were non-consensually abducted from their countries of origin.

Even though we have made a magnanimous impression of political and social progression, the depreciation of culture and the continued alimony of white nationalism has started to greatly affect modern society.

We are now seeing an uprise in the nation’s claim to a sense of racial entitlement and violence against the minority. Even today, white citizens are seen publicly shaming immigrants who seek refuge after their country has culturally abandoned them or even internally forming organizations such as the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups to keep the United States in a state of social stagnancy.

We have abandoned our morale, and begun a descent into an “all too familiar” reciprocation of history that could be damaging to multicultural relations across the globe.

White supremacist principles are far from ethical, and have the ability to permanently cripple the Unites States’ idealistic diversity and unity. And although the upsurge of white nationalism is not due solely in part to a nation under a Trump presidency, the dramatic shift in political control does hold a considerable amount of liability.

Maybe it could have been sparked when he called Mexicans “rapists” and “murderers,” or when he proposed the idea of a culturally divisive border between the U.S. and Mexico. Or it could have been when he refused to ostracize the fact that such a racially sectarian group, the KKK, had endorsed his presidency. Even in past months when he denounced the names of non-white connatural countries like Haiti and several different African nations.

This anomalous political time serves as an example to these individuals who believe in a racially-biased hierarchy that they can continue their intolerance to the likes of contrasting cultures and justify their social and physical compulsions because their president doesn’t criticize their moral onslaught.

Minorities in this country must not accept the oppression that has autonomized and butchered their cultures in the past, but begin a unified movement for the expression of their societal conventions. We must not turn a blind eye to injustice because our racially segregated past is starting to haunt us once more.

We should unify and make ourselves known, thus holding these politicians accountable for their indecency, and allowing for a more connected and racially diversified commonwealth.