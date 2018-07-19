‘The Laws of Nature’ — a poetic response to the child separation of immigrant families

You see the trees —
Clear wooden border, a distinct
separation between two places. One side
by nature different. We’re
the same though;
two homo sapiens with keratin hair
and keratin nails and vessels pulsing with
blood throughout our bodies. So
how are we different? They call you illegal
but by nature we were both conceived and
born and
diffuse across borders to
seek shelter. Human nature is
to desire security
to want safety
But human nature is also
to feel a tinge in our hearts
When we see
Parent ripped apart from their
own offspring.
Like mother bear protects its cubs
so too human mother
clutches her children in her arms.
Safety includes
an environment where
life expectancies aren’t hindered and where
A job can be held
a place where a life can be lived.
so tell me how,
in the same place now,
I see no trees.
