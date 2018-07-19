YULA Girls High School

‘The Laws of Nature’ — a poetic response to the child separation of immigrant families

You see the trees —

Clear wooden border, a distinct

separation between two places. One side

by nature different. We’re

the same though;

 

two homo sapiens with keratin hair

and keratin nails and vessels pulsing with

blood throughout our bodies. So

 

how are we different? They call you illegal

but by nature we were both conceived and

born and

 

diffuse across borders to

seek shelter. Human nature is

to desire security

to want safety

 

But human nature is also

to feel a tinge in our hearts

When we see

 

Parent ripped apart from their

own offspring.

Like mother bear protects its cubs

 

so too human mother

clutches her children in her arms.

Safety includes

 

an environment where

life expectancies aren’t hindered and where

A job can be held

 

a place where a life can be lived.

 

so tell me how,

in the same place now,

I see no trees.

 

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.