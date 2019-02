I see you staring back at me

Tell me what you see

Is it me or is it the monster that I’ve become.

Can you hear me,

Tell me do you hear me

I want you here and I want your help,

But all you’re hearing is the damage that I’ve done

I’m the damage.

I’m the broken object that you hide in the cupboard

The object you’re ashamed of

So tell me do you see me

Clearly.

Do you hear me

crying out your name

I’m stuck in my head

calling out to someone,

somewhere.

being the monster

you turned me into.