Column: I’m done with college apps. Now what?

At this point in the year, most of us are done with our college applications (maybe you have a couple left!).

Many of us are exhausted from writing life stories in 300-hundred word essays and detailing our high school activities in hundred-character boxes. But with all that behind us, what do we do now?

Well, there are things to do and not to do.

The number one thing to avoid is stressing about results. This is a window of our life we will never get back, and we shouldn’t waste it by dreading the past or stressing over the future. Remember, you have given it your all these past months and should be proud of what you have accomplished. The deadlines are over, and your applications have been sent; worrying about it isn’t going to improve your chances. So take a deep breath and relax.

Once you have that out of the way, we can talk about what we should do.

First and foremost should be prioritizing our physical and mental health. Take care of your body by eating, sleeping, and exercising properly. Additionally, focus on your mental wellbeing by meditating or spending a few minutes doing yoga every day.

After that, start getting involved in hobbies. Were you putting off a particular activity because of apps? Get back into it. Whether it’s robotics or cooking, start doing stuff you didn’t have the time for before. If you didn’t have many activities you were in the middle of, pick up something new. Learn a new language (verbal or programming) or get a part-time job.

Keep performing academically. While applications are over, it’s still essential to maintain your grades. Your senior grades will end up going to the college you enroll with to ensure you didn’t fail any class. There have even been cases where students have had their admissions rescinded due to poor grades, so don’t let all your hard work be for nothing by slacking off.

Spend time with your friends! As we all take this next meaningful step in our lives, we don’t know how our paths will diverge and potentially cross again later. It is important to catch up with your friends and create strong relationships with the people around you.

It is important to practice mindfulness during stressful times. Don’t dwell on the past or worry about the future. It isn’t about how many universities you applied to or how competitive a major you chose but simply that you gave it your best.