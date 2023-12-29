Opinion: Parents, please keep Santa alive

After Christmas, kids often begin questioning the existence of Santa, whether at school, online, or in conversations with friends. It is undeniable that discovering the truth about Santa can result in significant disappointment and a sense of distrust in parents; but we can not neglect the joy when kids wake up on Christmas day, either. Nevertheless, upholding the notion of Santa remains crucial to the holiday spirit–But how should parents approach the truth of Santa to their kids?

While a definite solution may not exist, the answer can be clear if we consider both children’s trusts and happiness derived from fantasy — It is not necessary to reveal the truth about Santa unless your child discovers it on their own. When they do find out, spreading the idea of Santa, emphasizing generosity and kindness, proves more beneficial than simply admitting, “yeah, there’s no real Santa.”

I believed in Santa until middle school, and the moment I confirmed the truth marked one of the biggest lies my parents had ever told me. I was undoubtedly upset at first. Although expressing this perspective might not be the most popular, especially coming from someone who has faced significant disappointment about Santa, I now see it as a powerful means to preserve childhood innocence — a truly great lie.

Of course, people handle the whole Santa revelation differently based on their circumstances. Despite its well-intentioned nature, the idea of perpetuating the myth of Santa often sparks significant debate, with many researchers and psychologists asserting potential negative consequences for children. One common concern is the development of distrust toward parents.

However, this viewpoint may not consider the long-term effects, as the disappointment from discovering the truth about Santa typically lasts only briefly. The research by the American Psychology Association reported that although half of the sample they surveyed expressed a negative emotion, it was never a long-lasting one, as children often shifted their focus to other aspects of the holiday season that they enjoyed, like gift-giving and family traditions.

Additionally, according to research by Jacquelyn D Wooley, a psychologist at University of Michigan, There is no substantial evidence indicating that having faith in, and later doubting, Santa significantly reduces parental trust. Moreover, children not only possess the capability to uncover the truth themselves, but engaging with the Santa narrative provides them with an opportunity to exercise these investigative skills. Correspondingly, this revelation can serve as a gateway to maturity, a moment for children to understand the balance between fantasy and reality.

On the other hand, the research also indicated that while children reported predominantly positive reactions on learning the truth,“ Parents, however, described themselves as sad in reaction to their child’s discovery.” Considering that the lie doesn’t seem to have a negative long-term impact on children, parents could adopt a more constructive approach in sharing the truth. Rather than framing it as a mere lie, parents can focus on the narrative of growing up, the kindness symbolized by Santa, and encourage their children to spread this spirit. Yet, by emphasizing on the positive aspects of the Santa story, parents can guide their children through a transitional phase, turning what might be perceived as a loss of innocence into an opportunity for personal and moral development.

The National Library of Medicine concluded two reasons why parents lie: to make children do something, and to make children happy. The decision to weave the tale of Santa into the fabric of holiday festivities aligns closely with the latter, as parents often view the joy and enchantment associated with the belief in Santa as a significant contributor to their children’s overall happiness during the magical Christmas season.

While approaches to revealing the truth about Santa may vary among individual family situations, considering the joy of childhood and the delight of believing in fantasy in a world dominated by logic and rationalism, isn’t the sensation of waking up on Christmas morning truly amazing?

Instead of abruptly dispelling the existence of Santa, consider keeping the magic alive. When children eventually discover the truth about Santa, use it as a teachable moment to emphasize the joy derived from sharing, turning what might be perceived as a loss of innocence into a valuable opportunity for personal and moral development.