In a recent CNN article, market analyst Krystal Hur notes the trend toward more conservative market investments. Money market assets recently reached a record $5.71 trillion, a hallmark of investors looking for less risky investments. Despite the prevailing bear market conditions, the emergence of user-friendly investing platforms like Fidelity, Etrade, and Robin Hood has ushered in a new era of the “individual investor.“ These investors, unlike their institutional counterparts, opt for smaller, more frequent investments aligned with personal goals such as retirement planning or funding a child’s education, enjoying the added benefit of lower fees.

However, the allure of individual investing comes with risk. Unlike institutional investors who benefit from the market expertise of financial professionals, individual investors often lack access to such guidance. Enter artificial intelligence (AI), a game-changer for individual investors seeking informed decision-making in the complex realm of the stock market.

AI-driven trading leverages sophisticated algorithms capable of processing extensive historical financial data and past stock trends. By factoring in recent company performance, market conditions, and trends, AI offers predictive analytics that outshines human calculations regarding accuracy and efficiency. One notable player in this space is Pluto.fi, boasting a user-friendly interface that provides quick insights into current stock trends, pricing, grading, and relevant news. Investors can also access multiple sources and articles for additional research, receive guidance on portfolio diversification, and set reminders for significant market events.

Another feather in AI’s cap is its prowess in tracking fraudulent activity based on trade patterns. Michael Ligon of Forbes Business Council notes, “AI-powered systems in the stock market are making significant strides in risk management and fraud detection.” These algorithms excel in identifying unusual trading patterns, detecting potential market manipulations, and recognizing fraudulent activities with a speed that surpasses human capabilities.

Despite these advantages, concerns loom over the ethical and effective use of automated trading. Questions arise about the effectiveness of AI in predicting market trends, with scholars like Sohrab Mokhtari, Kang K. Yen, and Jen Liu expressing skepticism. Transparency becomes a focal point, as the lack of visibility into the datasets and criteria for decision-making raises concerns among individual investors.

Further, biases embedded in AI algorithms pose a risk. The absence of regulations allows for unintended biases, potentially favoring specific groups of money managers or companies. Additionally, the impact of AI on job displacement cannot be ignored, with Seo.AI noting that there was a 14% rate of worker displacement due to AI.

Moreover, AI-generated algorithms can be biased based on the coder’s intent. Due to a lack of regulations and guidelines, a wrongful conder’s intent can go undetected in the algorithms and can be designed to benefit certain groups of money managers or companies. According to Philippa Wain and Imran Rahman-Jones of the BBC, “In a demonstration at the UK’s AI safety summit, a bot used made-up insider information to make an “illegal” purchase of stocks without telling the firm.”

While AI offers unparalleled advantages in speed, efficiency, and data processing, growing concerns about fairness, transparency, and the potential for market manipulation persist. As the role of AI expands in the stock market, regulators bear the responsibility of establishing clear guidelines and standards. This regulatory oversight is crucial for building trust among individual investors and ensuring the ethical and transparent use of AI in stock trading.