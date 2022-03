The winter weather of 2022 is summarized in this photo: deceivingly sunny one moment followed by spontaneous, frigid showers in another. Leave the house in the morning sporting a winter scarf and coat only to return home after lunch to change into summer shorts and flip flops. Dressing for two seasons in one day was the norm for the past couple of months. Photo taken by Ethan Rhee during a walk in Laguna Beach in shorts and a ski jacket.