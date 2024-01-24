Podcast: Meet Leanne Fan, named America’s Top Scientist as a freshman

Leanne Fan is the 2022 winner of the 3M Young Scientist Challenge and was named America’s Top Young Scientist. She invented the Finsen Headphones with use blue light therapy to diagnose and treat middle ear infections.

Her invention is instrumental in the fight against antibiotic resistance since it does not use any antibiotics. In the podcast, she shares what her inspiration was and what she plans for the future.

Her sister Kara Fan had won the same challenge back in 2019. The 3M Young Scientist Challenge is an annual challenge and the deadline is April 27, 2023. The winner receives a $25,000 cash prize along with the title of America’s Top Young Scientist. More information can be found at youngscientistlab.com. Listen to the podcast episode on Spotify.