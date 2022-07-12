Topics
Podcast with Kara Fan: Rising senior making strides in antibiotic resistance research

Fan shares her journey from when she discovered her interest in the growing issue of antibiotic resistance to her current research developing nanostructured films.
July 12, 2022
In the latest episode of the Antibiotic Resistance Awareness Podcast, I interviewed Kara Fan. She is a rising senior and a 3M Young Scientist who invented a nanosilver liquid bandage to combat antibiotic resistance.

She shares her journey from when she discovered her interest in the growing issue of antibiotic resistance to her current research developing nanostructured films. Antibiotic resistance is a big crisis that still goes under the radar today.

BBC has reported that by 2050, more people will die from superbugs and antibiotic resistance than cancer. The time to act is now and the first step is to create awareness so that we can still have antibiotics in the future to treat our infections.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5BPzVzqLwkZrC8wDA7o8LM?si=YMCusJo2Q4OMmnxTgYzjjA

