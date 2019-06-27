Opinion: Transitioning to adulthood — class of 2020 here we come

The school year has come to an end. Juniors become seniors, and the seniors have graduated and officially become adults.

This is a really big step for all seniors. This is when they decide to actually become something and make something of themselves. This semester went by really fast as well as the other ones. I’m really scared to become a senior next year is our last year class of 2020.

I’m scared because there comes a lot of responsibility and we have to make sure we pass our classes make sure were clear in everything. It’s a very emotional year not only for us students but for the parent as well. Senior year also comes with a lot of money like grad night, prom and senior activities.

This summer is our last summer in high school — we might as well enjoy it. Next summer, we’re going to have to be working and doing grown people things. Here comes applying to colleges, prom and senior night. I suggest the class of 2020 makes this year our best and we all get our stuff together and make sure we graduate. I hope me and all my friends graduate and flourish into something beautiful class of 2020 here we come. We have to make this a fun and unforgettable year. I’m going to miss all my friends and teachers.

They were all a big part in my life and helped me grow into the person I am today. I’m going to miss high school and everything that comes with it. The past few years has been rough for all of us but we manage to pull through. I hope all my friends and the people I come to school with succeed. I can’t wait to see what we all become. Two years from now we will all be doing our own thing. I’m very excited.