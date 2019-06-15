Overview of fantasy game ‘Fate Grand Order’

Can you imagine a world where King Arthur is female, Thomas Edison having a lion head, beings from the past fighting as servants under the command of their masters? “Fate Grand Order” is a fantasy game based on the Fate series, and is free to play on any Android or IOS devices.

According to Common Sense Media, “Fate Grand Order” is rated four out of five stars for overall quality and learning potential. Common Sense Media strives to have the internet be a safe place for children by providing helpful tools, expert reviews, objective reviews, and more.

To summarize the plot, the Chaldea Security Organization draws on experts of both the magical and mundane fields to observe the future of mankind for possible extinction events in 2015. Humanity’s survival seems assured for the next century until the verdict suddenly changes, and now eradication of the species awaits at the end of 2016.

The cause is unknown, but appears to be linked with the Japanese town of Fuyuki and the events of 2004 during the Fifth Holy Grail War.

This game caught my attention because it’s based on the Fate series and because fans worldwide have spent more than $3 billion on “Fate Grand Order.” The game takes control of you when your trying so hard to get favorite servant but they never show up, even when their drop rates increases for a certain amount of time during events.

Trying to collect the materials that servants need to evolve (Ascend) is time consuming but it’s worth it when you see your favorite servant ascending and getting stronger over time.