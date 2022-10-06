Opinion: Is digital advancement an affliction or an asset?

Look around yourself at the things you are surrounded by. You will be amazed to find out that anything or everything is technology. From the smartphone you are holding to the smartwatch you are wearing, from the LED TV to the voice-controlled LED lights in your room, the AC you are sitting in is what the digital world is.

As of late, digital innovations have changed our lives in endless ways. Living without gadgets in the 21st century feels like a day without water.

Back in the day, having a TV was a luxury, and it has changed into a necessity within no time. From the golden age to a toddler, there is nobody who isn’t dependent on their cell phones. Like every coin has two sides, this digitalization, too, has its bane and boons.

Beginning with childhood, young ones are so accustomed to automated devices that they have no desire to go out, play and make new friends. With COVID-19, they even attend their school, birthday parties, hobby classes virtually.

Even if we look at the brighter side, it has helped children stay connected in these challenging times, but it does not account for their healthy growth as required.

Following this is teenagers, who probably are the most significantly impacted bunch. They are so consumed by online games, social media, and the web world that they lose sight of the actual connections and the real world. The gadgets provided to them for their academic and related works are used for everything other than what they should be utilized for.

This has hampered mental and actual turn of events, which is certainly not a great sign and results in uneasiness, sorrow, and numerous other medical problems.

The adults, too, are hooked to their phones and laptop screens regardless of if it is related to work matters or personal use, diminishing the narrow line between a personal and professional life.

Examples include digital transactions, e-books, virtual shopping, food ordering, real-time location sharing, online ticket bookings, video conferencing, etc. Our lives have become easy and trouble-free. One can extract any information they need with a solitary snap.

By digitizing operations, governments can more efficiently process claims, applications resulting in transparency and improving citizens’ experience. People with disabilities and the elderly in nursing homes also benefit to a large extent from this digital advancement.

Science has given us one of the most unimaginable things, making our lives a bed of roses. At the end of the day, tools don’t control us, we control them, and it’s up to each of us to decide what we value and then use the tools we have been given to advance those values and not let them go futile.