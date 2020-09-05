Review: Taylor Swift’s new album outpours feelings in her fans

While it surprised both Taylor Swift and her fans about the release of her album Folklore during an unprecedented time, the artists, Taylor Swift, found her eighth self in the album.

Before releasing the album, Swift posted a statement on Instagram that said, “I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into” her new album.

“I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine.”

Many of Swift’s fans began to ask questions about the meaning behind the word “folklore.” The word folklore has two possible answers. It can mean “traditional customs, tales, sayings, dances, or art forms preserved among a people” or it can also mean an unsupported story widely circulated. If that’s the context, then Swift’s album starts to make sense.

During a time when everyone is living through a pandemic, it is difficult for us to distinguish what is right and what will cause less harm to us and the people around us. With the use of the word “folklore,” Swift is speaking about the wild thoughts that are going through her head while she is isolated.

When she says, “the sun drenched month of August, sipped away like a bottle of wine,” most of the people listening to her song can relate to it because of the way how the COVID-19 pandemic snitched the beautiful time on beach, hanging out with friends, enjoying the sunny days, traveling to different places, and many more enjoyments from all of us.

Folklore not only allowed Swift to be lost in her own world but also allowed the listeners to imagine a life from a cabin to the window. The reason Folklore attracted millions of people is for the feelings that everyone wanted to feel but it has been lacking due to the pandemic. Swift’s use of dramatic entries, mixture of moods, and personal story makes people want to listen to the song more than once.

“Well, Taylor Swift you did it. You figured out the meaning of life,” said Rachel Zegler, a singer and songwriter raised in New Jersey.