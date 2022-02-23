Review: Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson delightfully reinvent the rom-com in ‘Marry Me’

Widely regarded as the queen of romantic comedies, actor Jennifer Lopez added another sensational film to her impressive resume with the release of “Marry Me” on Feb. 11. With aid from talents such as Owen Wilson, Maluma and Sarah Silverman, the movie swiftly secured its spot in the rom-com Hall of Fame with a refreshingly wild reinvention of the traditional Hollywood romance.

Within the film, Lopez delivers a lively performance as Kat Valdez, a pop sensation preparing for her wedding with fellow musician Bastian, who is portrayed by Maluma. Their upcoming marriage is far from traditional, however, as the ceremony is streamed for approximately 20 million fans as a part of their “Marry Me” concert tour. To interfere with the already hectic evening, moments before they say their vows, it is revealed to Valdez that Bastian cheated on her with her personal assistant.

Overwhelmed by heartbreak, Valdez spontaneously decides to marry a stranger in the crowd instead. The man is discovered to be Charlie Gilbert, played by Wilson, a math teacher who was dragged to the concert by his daughter and friend. Despite his lack of familiarity with Valdez, he agrees to the wedding, shocking fans and management teams alike.

While the impromptu ceremony is exciting, a frenzy ensues soon after. As Gilbert is pushed to cope with a meteoric rise in stardom, Valdez battles tabloid criticism whilst still reeling from her previous heartbreak. The unlikely pairing is left to manage their new life as a married couple while learning new lessons about love.

The magic of the film stems primarily from the chemistry between Lopez and Wilson, who perfectly capture the initial awkwardness of their unique situation before developing a closer, earnest relationship. They construct a true “comfort movie” by engaging in a variety of endearing adventures, such as attending a semi-formal at Gilbert’s school.

To enhance their unexpected relationship, the picture is brought to life by a dynamic soundtrack, consisting primarily of songs from Lopez and Maluma. The duo presents several captivating performances throughout the film, ranging from bold, dance-heavy numbers such as “Church” to the delicate “Marry Me” ballad. Accompanied by a touching original score composed by John Debney, the heartfelt music of the movie fully involves viewers in the stirring relationship of Gilbert and Valdez.

Although the story of “Marry Me” is far from realistic, the compassion and love showcased within the film are supremely genuine. It strays from the traditional romantic comedy formula while maintaining the core values that have enchanted fans for years, such as comic friction and pure charm.

Viewers in search of a light-hearted evening can experience this blissful tale for themselves in theaters or on Peacock, where it is streaming exclusively.