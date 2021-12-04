Artists return in concert after pandemic lockdowns

After over a year without any in-person concerts, people are finally beginning to go on tour and perform live. Many artists have already begun touring and their shows are more crowded than ever.

Billie Eilish:

Billie Eilish is going on her Happier Than Ever worldwide tour after canceling her “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” tour due to coronavirus in 2020, according to Variety. She comes to Los Angeles in April 2022 and tickets are already sold out on her website.

Her new album shows a new side of her that she has only recently begun to show. Eilish used to wear baggy and more casual clothes, even to award shows; this became her signature style. She later revealed that she dressed with clothes that were not fitted to try and stray from fans body-shaming her, according to PopSugar.

In her grown confidence, she has begun to dress in more fitted clothing. Her new style was revealed in her Vogue cover in a corset top. She also wore a very elegant dress inspired by Marilyn Monroe to the Met Gala.

Pitbull:

Pitbull is also on his “I Feel Good” tour and is touring with his special guest Iggy Azalea after a two-year pause. His popularity has spiked recently due to many of his songs resurfacing on TikTok. People on the app have made trends that have gone viral to many of his songs including “Time of Our Lives.”

He began his tour in California has traveled to other states including Colorado, Nashville, and Florida to perform his hit songs, according to Pitbull Music.

The Jonas Brothers:

The Jonas Brothers are finishing their national “Remember This” tour, which is uniquely outdoors in order to stay more coronavirus safe, according to mLive. Kelsea Ballerini and Bebe Rexha — American hit singers — are also featured artists on their tour. This is the Jonas Brothers’ first tour together since their band split in 2013 and joined back together in 2019.

They perform their more recent albums as well as their beloved songs from before the band broke up.

Olivia Rodrigo:

Olivia Rodrigo performed her first concert at the iHeartRadio Concert Fest on Sept. 18, according to Rolling Stone. Though she had previously performed at awards and talk shows, she had never performed a full concert in front of fans, according to Rolling Stone. The show featured songs from her hit album “Sour” including her first and most popular song “Driver’s License.” She has not announced her official “Sour” tour yet, but fans speculate that she is planning to go on tour soon, according to Tick Pick.

Harry Styles:

After canceling his 2020 tour due to the coronavirus, Harry Styles is currently on his “Love On” tour that started on Sept. 4. He has dates lined up until late November and is traveling nationwide. His original tour was announced in 2019 around the same time that his Fine Line album came out, according to Live Nation Entertainment. This new tour is associated with his Fine Line album in addition to his other most loved songs. He has already had many successful shows of this current tour and has received a great amount of positive feedback and attention.