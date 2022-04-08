Boom: The resurgence of supersonic travel

With it being over 18 years since the last supersonic flight, aircraft company Boom is making strides to bring back commercial, supersonic travel once again. The company, founded by Chief Executive Officer Blake Scholl, has received over $240 million in total funding and just recently announced its first purchase agreement with United Airlines.

Boom plans to roll out its flagship aircraft named the Overture by 2025, begin test flights by 2026 and be fully operational by 2029. With a capacity to carry up to 88 passengers, the aircraft is smaller by modern standards but record-breaking in almost all other categories. The company prides itself on designing an aircraft that will deliver industry-leading standards of speed, safety, and sustainability.

“We named our first aircraft Overture because of what it represents — a beginning. Our first supersonic airliner will be the opening of a new era of sustainable high-speed flight, one that is faster, more affordable, safer and more convenient,” Scholl said in a recent statement.



In addition to signing a purchase agreement with United Airlines, Boom prides itself on many strategic partnerships to help with the development and explore applications of supersonic travel. Both Japan Airlines and The United States Air Force have expressed their support of the company and have options to purchase units.

Rolls Royce, Prometheus and Collin Aerospace have also partnered with Boom to develop propulsion and exhaust systems and use renewable energy to essentially produce net-zero carbon emissions. Boom plans on delivering a plane that addresses previous hurdles presented by Concord, a previous unsuccessful supersonic airplane, allowing for environmental and economic sustainability.

In terms of the speed of the aircraft, Boom’s overture will be able to reach speeds of 1,300 miles per hour otherwise classified as Mach 1.7. The aircraft will significantly decrease flight times and travel at a cruising altitude of 60,000 feet. For context, flights from New York to London with a total flight time of six-and-a-half hours can be shortened to only three-and-a-half hours.

One of Boom’s top priorities remains passenger experience. During the flight, passengers are given incredible views of space including the curvature of the Earth. With the Overture set to hit the skies in 2029, a new era of tech featuring supersonic travel will soon become a reality.