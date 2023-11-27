Opinion: Murphy Ranch’s abandoned Nazi bunker reflects L.A.’s hidden past

Hidden behind a neighborhood in Pacific Palisades is a quiet hiking spot called Murphy Ranch. In my opinion, Murphy Ranch is Los Angeles’ most interesting hiking spot due to its history.

The Murphy Ranch hiking area is filled with lush green foliage, fascinating lookout points, a running river, and an array of different trails for hikers and bikers alike. The real astonishments of the hike lie deep inside of the vast canyon where a time capsule of Los Angeles history is hidden.

The canyon contains whats left of an abandoned compound built by the Silver Shirts, a WWII-era Nazi sympathizer American organization. The Silver Shirts believed that Germany would win the war in Europe, so they ran military exercises at the Murphy Ranch compound as they prepared to welcome the Nazi German army on American soil and assist the Nazi takeover of the United States.

This extensive compound they built originally had a powerhouse, irrigation system, bomb shelter, machine room, a ranch house and 3000 fruit trees.

While this history is frightening, it is important for all of us to learn about. Many Americans believe that Nazism was a faraway ideology in Germany that had no relation to us in the United States. But, as proved with this old compound, some Americans actively supported Nazi Germany and their hateful ideology. It is important to know and see for yourself that Nazism was here in West Los Angeles.

The hike starts off on a road through the mountains, built for fire trucks in the case of a brush fire. After walking for roughly a mile, a lengthy seemingly endless staircase can be found to lead you down into the canyon. The staircase is extremely steep and takes approximately 10 minutes to walk down to the ruins. The powerhouse, bomb shelter, water tank, and stables are still standing for anyone to view.

Anybody who wants to investigate a hidden facet of Los Angeles history or simply enjoy a fun hike may venture to the trailhead which sits atop the north end of Capri and Casale Road in the Huntington Palisades.