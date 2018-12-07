A photo of a three-month-old baby chimpanzee displayed at Photo Ark, an exhibit at the Annenberg Space for Photography in the heart of Century City, California. (Photo by Hailey Esses)
Photo Ark, a new exhibit at the Annenberg Space for Photography

 

The opening hallway at Photo Ark (Photo taken by Hailey Esses).

American photographer Joel Sartore has made it his life’s mission to save endangered species one photograph at a time. Sartore leads the National Geographic Photo Ark Project. After 25 years of visiting over 40 countries, he has photographed over 8,000 species from the world’s wildlife sanctuaries and zoos.

The captivating exhibit, Photo Ark, opened on Oct. 13 at the Annenberg Space for Photography in the heart of Century City

Another one of the amazing animals Satore photographed (Photo taken by Hailey Esses).

and admission is free. It contains nearly 100 compelling, large-format photographs of endangered animals. It is the largest collection of animal studio portraits in the world.

 

The International Union for Conservation of Nature estimates that there are over 26,000 species that are endangered and could soon be extinct. Photo Ark brings awareness to this important issue as visitors are educated and inspired to help save these species.

Visitors can also get a close-up look at these fascinating animals. From grey crowned cranes to African elephants and loggerhead sea turtles, the exhibit displays large photographs with descriptions about each animal and their level of endangerment. In addition, listed above some of the photographs is the number of how many of each species is left in the world.

A photo of giant pandas is displayed at Photo Ark (Photo by Hailey Esses)

 

For example, the photograph of two young giant pandas has on the number “1,100” on the wall above it which represents the estimated 1,100 giant pandas left in the world.

Each animal is photographed in front of a white or black backdrop which shows them without any distractions. The artistic manner in which the photographs are taken allows the viewer to feel as if they are up close with the animals in person.

Some of Sartore’s inspirational quotes are located on the walls throughout the exhibit.

“Every species is a work of art, and each is worth saving simply because it is so unique and priceless,” one of them reads.

Sartore is a speaker, author, conservationist, teacher, 2018 Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year, a National Geographic fellow, and a regular contributor the National Geographic magazine.

This is a must-see exhibit so be sure to stop by before it closes on Jan. 13.

A photo of a three-month-old baby chimpanzee displayed at Photo Ark (Photo by Hailey Esses)
A six-day-old Malayan tapir that Satore photographed (Photo by Hailey Esses)
A frog that Satore photographed (Photo by Hailey Esses)

