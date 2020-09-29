Popular cake store Flour Shop opens in Beverly Hills

If you have been on social media lately, it’s hard to miss seeing Flour Shop’s signature multi-layered rainbow explosion cake. Confetti sprinkles and candy burst out of the cake in a colorful avalanche when cut into reminiscent of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

Good news: Customers no longer need to travel all the way to New York to get a slice of this delicious treat as Flour Shop opened on Aug. 18 in Beverly Hills at 9495 Santa Monica Blvd.

Despite the global pandemic, people lined up at the Flour Shop opening to get into the small but modern and colorful store filled with bright rainbows and smiley faces. Customers also must abide by social distancing guidelines and wear a mask in order to enter the store.

This store is known for its explosion cakes and its cakes in unusual shapes such as cheeseburgers, pizzas, donuts and buckets of popcorn.

In addition to the unique cakes, Flour Shop sells colorful cake balls, delicious cookies and beverages. The Los Angeles location introduced ice cream after developing its own flavors from scratch.

In 2012, Amirah Kassem founded the beloved bakery Flour Shop and in 2017, she opened her flagship bakery in SoHo. She also released a cookbook — The Power of Sprinkles: A Cake Book by the Founder of Flour Shop in 2019.

Moreover, Kassem has a collaboration with Williams Sonoma to sell the Flour Shop kit that includes everything you need to make the signature Rainbow Explosion Cake at home. The set includes cake mix, frosting mix, sprinkles and candy to put in the center of the cake. The set also comes with instructions detailing how to replicate this extravagant cake on your own.

Kassem has also partnered with Pottery Barn to create a collection of home goods for kids, teens and adults.

Flour Shop has received custom orders from the Kardashians, Valentino, Philip Lim, Chanel, Stella McCartney and Versace.

“My end goal is to create something—whether it’s a product, an environment, a celebration, a cake—that makes someone else happy. Being able to do that, and keep myself happy along the way, is how I measure success,” Kassem said in an interview with Bonappetit. “I think that it’s the same when you’re working in any job. It’s very important that you’re happy because when you’re not, that’s when you stop trying.”