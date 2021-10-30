Topics

Poem: The Climbing Tree

Branches of brawn  Leaves of lust Soft skin on softer moss   Growing limbs  Reaching higher  A playground for the mind   Then green turns gray And to the cradle they return Once saplings, only ash
Kiran Broady

October 30, 2021

