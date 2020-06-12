Four changes in the United States as a result of protests

Protests for the Black Lives Matter movement and police brutality have been taking place all around the nation. After 10 days of protests, significant changes have been brought to America.

1. All four police officers have been charged in the George Floyd case.

According to the New York Times, Derek Chauvin has been charged for second-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder. For these charges, he could be sentenced up to 40 years in prison.

According to CNN, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, three officers who were present at the site, are charged for assisting second-degree murder and assisting second-degree manslaughter.

2. Breonna Taylor’s case was reopened.

According to CNN, on March 13, Breonna Taylor was killed by officers in her home due to alleged possessions of narcotics.

However, the case has recently been opened up by the FBI, CNN reported. On May 21, Robert Brown, a special agent for the FBI Louisville addressed the reopening of this case.

“The FBI will collect all available facts and evidence and will ensure that the investigation is conducted in a fair, thorough and impartial manner,” he said.

3. Budget cuts for the Los Angeles Police Department and the New York Police Department.

According to ABC News, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on June 3 that there would be a budget cut of $100-$150 million from LAPD’s 2020-2021 budget.

According to the CBS News, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has stated that there will be a budget cut to the NYPD and that he hopes the money will go towards youth programs in New York City. However, the exact amount is unknown and subject to negotiation with the New York City Council.

4. California has banned the “carotid method.” Minneapolis has banned the use of chokeholds and neck restraints.

According to the Associated Press, on June 5, California Governor Gavin Newsom has banned the teaching of the carotid method in police training programs. The carotid method is a neck hold that restricts the blood flow to the brain.

Minneapolis city leaders also voted to ban the use of chokeholds and neck restraints by police. According to the Associated Press, Minneapolis City Council voted to ban those actions on June 5, with a unanimous vote of 12-0.