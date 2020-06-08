COVID-19 cases are steadily increasing in the Americas

On June 3, WHO Director, Tedros Adhanom, held a media briefing on COVID-19 updates. However, he revealed alarming information: COVID-19 cases have been increasing around the world.

“More than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported to WHO for each of the past 5 days. For several weeks, the number of cases reported each day in the Americas has been more than the rest of the world put together,” Adhanom said. “We are especially worried about Central and South America, where many countries are witnessing accelerating epidemics.”

In a CNN analysis report of data from Johns Hopkins University, the number in cases in Libya, Iraq, Uganda, Mozambique and Haiti are doubling every week. Cases in Brazil, India, Chile, Colombia and South Africa are doubling every two weeks.

In the United States, the number of cases is still increasing, but experts say that the peak has been reached. According to CDC.gov, there have been 20,555 new cases reported as of June 5 in the United States. 1,035 new deaths in the United States were also reported, as of June 5.

Southeast Asia has also been experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. However, the increase has not been as drastic as other parts of the world. According to the Center for Strategic & International Studies as of June 5, China reported 12 new cases, the Philippines reported 1,629 new cases, Indonesia reported 1,288 new cases, Singapore reported 778 new cases and Malaysia reported 296 new cases. Vietnam and Cambodia were one of four countries that did not experience any new cases.

In contrast to other countries, Adhanom mentioned COVID-19 cases in Europe have been declining. On June 2, the fewest number of cases were reported, since March 22.

In response to the increasing numbers of cases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House coronavirus task force released an encouraging statement about COVID-19 vaccines.

“The U.S. should have 100 million doses of one candidate coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year,” Fauci said.

He also mentioned that Phase II of the trials had started a few days ago and that Phase III will start in the first week of July.