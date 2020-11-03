Message to my next president: Focus on teacher funding

Dear future president,

With all that is happening in the world, I hope there will be an emphasis on improving teacher funding. Currently, there are 3.2 million public school teachers in the United States. Yet, teachers’ pays are so low, that thousands of teachers work second or third jobs to make ends meet. Numerous teachers have made their voices heard about this issue with protests, strikes, walkouts.

On account of the recent pandemic, teachers have been forced to adapt to a new norm. During school, many teachers teach to a screen with dismal, black squares. After school, they spend countless hours in training sessions, learning the ins-and-outs of technology and open up office hours to aid students in any way they can.

Yet, despite their remarkable dedication to their students, the national public school teacher salary is $61,000 per year.

Teachers are the pillars of our schools.

We have heard countless stories of teachers sacrificing their lives for students during emergency situations. We have seen teachers conceding their personal lives for the benefits of their students. We all know a teacher who has given us a helping hand when we needed it the most.

I hope the next four years will bring about a change in teacher funding and open doors to greater literacy and education for our next generation.

Sincerely,

Grace Lee

Buena Park High School

Buena Park, California