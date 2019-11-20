‘Frozen 2’ Global Press Conference: a recap

Even six years after the release of the iconic film “Frozen,” the streets were filled with little boys and girls dressing up as their favorite characters from the film on Halloween. This year, our merry band returns on a new adventure, when Elsa (Idina Menzel) hears an angelic tune beckoning her from far beyond.

In “Frozen 2,” directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and produced by Peter Del Vacho, a story from Anna (Kristen Bell) and Elsa’s childhood returns to haunt their town. When four angry elemental spirits return, forcing the people of Arendelle to evacuate, they must uncover a secret from their past. The only way for peace to be restored is for the crew to discover the truth.

“[Frozen 2] started a year after the [first] film came out. We did a small short. When we saw the character animated again, we got emotional and we missed them,” Lee said, at the global press conference. “There’s never been a second musical to a feature film. We just knew that we loved them and wanted to be with them and couldn’t wait to find out what was going to happen.”

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez return as songwriters with a whole new set of songs. With over a billion streams on music streaming services “Let It Go” will be a tough record to beat. However, this catchy, humorous, and powerful soundtrack is sure to have fans singing along across the world.

“I am so trusting of this creative process, whether it be singing or doing dialogue. [Robert and Kristen] have our backs and have gotten to know us as singers and people,” Menzel said, about the process in making the new song “Into the Unknown.” “They make our lives easier. Something abut how Kristen and Bobby can write such impactful melodies… it’s quite a gift. I can just go in there and have fun.”

With 75 animators from the last film and 130,000 frames in total, it can take years to put together movies this complex. Along the way, animators enjoyed their time, pulling pranks on cast members in the pre-visualizations.

Josh Gad recalls the first time seeing his character with his voice saying “Oh really? Well, f*** you, Peter,” to the producer. Bell told her story about seeing a version of the scene for the song, “The Next Right Thing,” where Anna jumps to another ledge at the song’s climax.

“[The animators] are happy and we can tell because often when I watch a pre-vis, they throw some jokes in there,” Bell said. “They really trick me because let me tell you something, the first time I was shown ‘The Next Right Thing,’ I didn’t make the cliff jump.”

The film addresses covers an issue that isn’t addressed by many other movies — Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) plays an important role in deconstructing toxic masculinity in his dialogue and his brand new song: “Lost in the Woods.” Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Elsa and Anna’s mother, commented with her spot-on interpretation of Kristoff: “He is Prince Sincere, not Prince Charming.”

“’You feel what you feel and your feelings are real,’” Anderson-Lopez said, quoting Kristoff’s song. “If that one message comes across to boys, that the boys get to feel empowered to feel their feelings in a big or small but hopefully big ‘80s power ballad kind of way, then we’ve done a little bit in the war against toxic masculinity.”

“Frozen 2” is sure to connect with the hearts of a wide audience, especially because of its relatable themes of family, transformation, and freedom. Kristen Bell especially emphasized the importance of confidence and determination when commenting on what she hopes audiences take away from the film.

“[I hope] all the cups inside your body of self-love or familial love, they’re all full. You are capable to go out in the world and accomplish things,” Bell said. “I don’t want the feeling to seem unattainable. It’s that feeling between purpose, fulfillment, and drive. I hope [the audience feels] fulfilled, but also [feels] that stepping into their own unknown might be exciting.”

“Frozen 2” releases in theaters Nov. 22.