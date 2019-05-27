‘Godzilla: Aftershock:’ Graphic novel prequel to anticipated summer blockbuster

For fans of “Godzilla” eagerly anticipating the summer blockbuster “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” Legendary Comics’ new graphic novel “Godzilla: Aftershock” is now on sale in comic stores and online. The story picks up a few months after the catastrophic events in San Francisco from the 2014 “Godzilla” film. With a new monster rising from the depths triggering catastrophic earthquakes all over the world, the King of the Monsters must rise up and fight against this monster with an unstoppable primal instinct. The comic alternates between the present day and stone tablet art from 11th century B.C., detailing the past of the King of the Monsters and his interactions with the people of the time.

The art, by Drew Edward Johnson, and the story, written by Arvid Nelson, create a movie-like, visual masterpiece and constitute a nice addition to the fabric of the “Godzilla” franchise. Although many people complained that the comic might ruin the canon, the storyline does an excellent job of sticking true to the universe. The actors and monsters were realistically portrayed, and the battles were almost like snapshots of a 3D movie. Johnson and Nelson are also well known for their work on DC and Marvel Comics, as well as a wide array of others. With Legendary Comics, founded in 2011, the company works to produce mythical entertainment and innovative new stories such as this.

The comic also goes into a little more detail about the concept of a whole species of Godzilla that used to walk the earth. Additionally, this comic is not just a huge battle of monsters, but also includes further elements for the audience to consider about this Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organism (MUTO), including the “hows” and the “whys” of MUTO Prime’s actions. “Godzilla: Aftershock” dives into the actions of the cryptozoological agency Monarch with Dr. Emma Russell and their plan on how to defend the Earth from a recurring apocalyptic event of the distant past.

The comics give more depth to these creatures, making them more like animals in comparison to mindless rampant monsters. Just like any other “Godzilla” story, the stakes are incredibly high and the massiveness of such monsters is perfectly captured in the terrifying art portrayals.

“Part of the fun of working on a Godzilla project is that its massive scale demands that it be a collaboration with talented artists and Aftershock is no exception,” said “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” director Michael Dougherty. “Arvid Nelson and Drew Edward Johnson have created a story that is just as epic and compelling as Godzilla’s big screen adventures. So much so that it sometimes feels like you’re flipping through the storyboards of a movie just waiting to be shot.”

“Godzilla: Aftershock” is now on sale in comic stores and online. Be sure to pick up your copy before the release of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” in theaters worldwide on May 31.