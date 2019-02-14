(Image courtesy of Disney Channel)
California School of the Arts

Interviews with the cast of the upcoming ‘Kim Possible’ film and mini-series ‘Fast Layne’

Disney Channel is bringing the iconic television show “Kim Possible” to the silver screen on Feb. 15, 2019 with a new cast. Kim, Ron, and their newest team member Athena must team together to defeat the villains Dr. Drakken and Shego in a high-stakes battle.

I had the chance to interview Team Possible — Sean Giambrone (Ron Stoppable), Sadie Stanley (Kim Possible), and Ciara Riley Wilson (Athena)–and villains Todd Stashwick (Dr. Drakken) and Taylor Ortega (Shego). They discuss their characters, the elements of a great team, and what they want audiences to take away from the film.

The original voice of Kim Possible, Christy Carlson Romano, will be returning in the new film with a cameo as “Poppy Blu” a famous pop star who helps Kim on her journey. Another returning character is Rufus the Naked Mole Rat, voiced by famous voice actor Nancy Cartwright, known for voicing Bart Simpson and several other characters on “The Simpsons.”

Along with the airing of Kim Possible is “Fast Layne,” an upcoming American comedy television miniseries created by Travis Braun, about a couple of kids who discover a sophisticated talking car called ‘V.I.N’ hidden in an abandoned shed. The series will star Sophie Pollono (Layne Reed), Sofia Rosinsky (Zora Morris), Brandon Rossel (Cody Castillo), and Winslow Fegley (Mel).

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.