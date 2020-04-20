National Geographic documentary ‘Jane Goodall: The Hope’ aims to empowers youth

The incredible story of Jane Goodall continues to unfold in “Jane Goodall: The Hope.” This two-hour documentary special follows in the footsteps of National Geographic’s documentary film “Jane,” which received a BAFTA nomination and was named best documentary of 2017 by 18 national critics groups.

Much of the world has heard of Goodall’s incredible feats and achievements in the study of chimpanzees and the state of our ecosystem. This film takes us through her journey in the 60 years since her research in Gombe with wild chimpanzees. We are offered a look into her works of activism and her foundations that inspire change through motivating the next generation.

Goodall set out to change the way the world viewed wildlife conservation ever since she realized that the lives of the chimpanzees rested in the awareness and unity of the rest of the world. This documentary reveals how she transformed the world’s perspective on natural Earth. The story is told through a combination of archived footage combined with present-day accounts and interviews. Goodall left a legacy unlike any other, one that continues to expand and stretch across the world, inspiring hope for a better future.

The film documents her travels 300 days a year, speaking at conferences and visiting places like Zanzibar, Burundi and Silicon Valley. Goodall is known for speaking with large oil companies and other large corporations about the lives of chimpanzees.

Although people criticize her for speaking with those that some claim to be the enemy of wildlife conservation, her efforts work towards a better future with the ones in power. Instead of simply arguing, Goodall sparked action by actively talking about our ecosystem and creating non-profit organizations such as the Jane Goodall Institute.

The special covers the creation of the Institute’s youth program Roots & Shoots, that now has thousands of members in 60 countries worldwide. Through hands-on experiences, Goodall shows how a personal connection can shape your perspective on the lives of other creatures.

Now more than ever, Goodall’s encouraging stories of hope are needed all over the world. This documentary shows a whole lifetime dedicated to conservation, a whole world that needs changing and the historical significance of Goodall’s legacy.

“Jane Goodall: The Hope” tells the story of her conservation efforts all over the world. We take a look into developing towns like the Tanzanian town Pugu and how different organizations are helping to increase the youth’s connectivity with nature. The audience is able to truly recognize the extent of her legacy on the millions of kids that look up to her name.

The film premieres on Earth Day, April 22, at 9 p.m. PST on Nat Geo, Nat Geo Wild, and Nat Geo Mundo.