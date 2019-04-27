Marvel Cinematic Universe’s riveting conclusion in a series of 22 films: ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The thrilling conclusion to an 11-year buildup of 22 films has finally arrived with “Avengers: Endgame.”

After the devastating effects of Thanos’ snap, the Avengers are broken and hope seems lost for the remaining characters, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Nebula (Karen Gillan), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), and War Machine (Don Cheadle).

However, in an unforeseen situation, what’s left of the Avengers realize that there is still a possibility to stop Thanos.

This brilliant finale is truly moving and incredible. With a run-time of three hours and one minute, I was wary of slow-pacing, but every scene of this film drew me in completely. 11 years ago, the cast and crew of “Iron Man” feared the movie would flop; there was no set bar for a superhero film like this.

After it soared through both expectations and box-office numbers, more and more characters were introduced, growing in personality with each coming movie and establishing a place in the fans’ hearts.

The intricately woven world of superheroes allowed us to watch them evolve over time. From the dark and brooding Thor in Asgard to an easygoing, sometimes silly, powerhouse of electricity, or the humble, weak Steve Rogers to the strong, sometimes vulgar, Captain America, fans all over the world grew with these characters over the course of the last decade.

“Avengers: Endgame” pushes each Avenger to their limit, showing their raw emotion that realistically matches the destruction and ruin Thanos brought to families and worlds. We find some of our strongest characters at their weakest points in life.

Unlike “Avengers: Infinity War,” full of non-stop action scenes, “Avengers: Endgame” encompasses intense battles, internal struggles, and moving dialogue.

The film is a revisitation to Marvel’s past, a tribute to our character’s origins, littered with callbacks and mind-blowing moments that will make you laugh, cry, and tremble at the edge of your seat. It isn’t exactly a blood-fest of our characters but a sincere, intense, and satisfying journey.

Because the movie is able to focus on a smaller cast of characters due to the snap, we are provided with in-depth character development and an insightful perspective on character dynamics and intramural emotions. We get to see Johansson’s performance of Romanoff as a leader, as opposed to her past as a secret agent who hid her dark past.

Layers are stripped away on a plethora of characters, especially with the return of Hawkeye, who embraces his dark identity as Ronin. I loved seeing the evolution of character dynamics between Rogers and Stark.

Thor and Hulk serve somewhat as the absurdity and comedic relief of the film with interesting changes to both their characters; however, I won’t go into too much detail about these changes to avoid any spoilers.

To finally be able to see the last pieces of the puzzle come together and to see these characters unite for perhaps the first and final time, “Avengers: Endgame” is a monumental, gripping film like no other.

Ultimately, the movie is a thank you to the fans, although a thorough education on the past 22 films isn’t exactly necessary to enjoy the ride.