Opinion: Navigating the dangers of excessive technology use

In a society dominated by technological advancements, the substantial use of phones, computers and other digital devices has become a key part of daily life. However, concerns increase as society struggles with the consequences of this relentless reliance. The overuse of digital devices raises alarms about its impact on mental health, social relationships, and overall well-being.

Mental health fallout

Studies have shown a clear correlation between excessive screen time and mental health issues.

According to HelpGuide.org, “The idea that you’re missing out on certain things can impact your self-esteem, trigger anxiety, and fuel even greater social media use … compulsively responding to each and every alert — even if that means taking risks while you’re driving, missing out on sleep at night, or prioritizing social media interaction over real-world relationships.”

Social media has a huge impact, increasing the pressure to maintain an online presence and keep up with the latest posts and trends. As society becomes more technology-focused, it contributes to heightened stress and poor judgment.

Social implications

The overuse of technology has also raised concerns about its impact on face-to-face interactions and relationships. Families and friends often find themselves physically present but mentally absorbed in their digital worlds. The art of conversation and the ability to connect on a personal level are at risk of being eroded by the constant distraction of devices.

Productivity paradox

While technology was intended to enhance productivity, excessive use has been shown to have the opposite effect. Endless scrolling through social media, uncontrollable checking of emails, and constant multitasking can lead to decreased focus and productivity. The blurred boundaries between work and personal life furthers the issue as individuals struggle to find a healthy balance.

Recognizing the need for a more balanced approach to technology use, some individuals and organizations are implementing measures to encourage responsible screen time. Companies are increasingly adopting policies promoting a healthier work-life balance, and individuals are turning to digital detoxification retreats and mindfulness practices to regain control over their relationship with technology.

Chris Stedman, author of “IRL: Finding Realness, Meaning, and Belonging in our Digital Lives” told NPR, “It’s a regular practice of constantly checking in with yourself and recalibrating as both the landscape online changes and you as a person and your own needs and the circumstances of your life change as well.”

Although there is no denying that technology has changed the way we work and live, it is important to use it carefully. As such, individuals must utilize technology in a way that supports personal connections, improves mental health, and increases productivity.