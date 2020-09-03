Pemiere: New James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ trailer release

The new official trailer for “No Time to Die” stars Daniel Craig in what is reportedly his last performance as James Bond.

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The new trailer showcases more of the mysterious antagonist Safin (Rami Malek), who’s out for revenge and searching for Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux).

The film will star the original cast, Ralph Fiennes (M), Ben Whishaw (Q), Naomie Harris (Miss Moneypenny), Léa Seydoux (Madeleine Swann), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Leiter), and Rory Kinnear (Tanner). However, the new trailer also reveals new characters OO agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch) and Paloma (Ana de Armas).

“No Time to Die” was originally scheduled for release in April 2020, but due to COVID-19, its official release date is now November 20.