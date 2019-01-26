Spreading kindness the CSArts way

School confession pages are a widely used digital platform in which people can post opinions and questions anonymously. However, most users abusively use this platform to post the latest gossip and hate against a fellow student or group. At the California School of the Arts, Mia Kasilag, a freshman in the Classical Contemporary Dance Conservatory, decided to put a twist on the confession concept when she created the Instagram Account, CSArts Kindness.

Instead of creating an account where anyone could post, Kasilag only gave herself access to post. If anyone wanted something to be posted on the account, they would have to direct message her the comment. This makes it possible for Kasilag to pick and choose what she wants posted on CSArts Kindness.

“I only take positive messages. You can DM me whatever you want, but I will only post the positive ones,” Kasilag explained.

One may argue that an account like this wouldn’t be as popular as a gossip account, but CSArts Kindness has reached 400 followers and since its creation on Sept. 1, there have been more than 1,000 posts. Kasilag didn’t expect her account to gain so much attention, but she said it was the “CSArts vibe” that she had to thank. Not only did her peers message compliments, but they also fought against negative CSArts confession accounts that proved the mission of CSArts Kindness. There was once an account called CSArts Gossip Girl which was taken down after many students came together in the comment section to ask the creator to remove the account.

“It was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen. CSArts is just a positive place. Everyone is so accepting and loving,” Kasilag said.

Posts on theCSArts Kindness Instagram (Images courtesy of Mia Kasilag)

Kasilag created CSArts Kindness on Sept. 1, when she felt the need to play her part in giving back to her school.

“When I first came, I was a total introvert. I’ve been nervous my whole life. I never really fit in with the friends I made at my old school. Here, at CSArts, I really came out of my shell and I gained a lot of confidence. I never would have been the person I am today without CSArts,” Kasilag said.

Kasilag wasn’t only inspired by the school to create CSArts Kindness, but she was also inspired her fellow students she had come to know. Being new to CSArts, Kasilag made many new friends from her dance conservatory and calls them “a giant family.”

“It’s not uncommon to see us hugging each other or platonically holding hands. We cheer each other on when we watch each other dance in groups,” Kasilag explained.

Kasilag wanted to share this kindness that CSArts gave her and she wanted other students in different conservatories to share their kindness too.

Posts on theCSArts Kindness Instagram (Images courtesy of Mia Kasilag)

For Kasilag, CSArts Kindness is definitely making an impact. She’s gotten texts and comments from peers who thank her for creating the account.

Kasilag said, “A lot of people have told me that the account has made their day whether they got a shoutout or not. Some people have texted me telling me how it has brightened their day and everyone else around them.”

Although this account is for helping other students have a good day, it also helps make Kasilag’s day.

“I’m happy to know that my account brightens someone’s day, only if it’s just for five minutes. We all deserve some love,” she said.

Her goal for the account is to let everyone in the school get at least one shout-out, to brighten at least everyone’s day once. To Kasilag, CSArts Kindness is important to keep around as it is an outlet where people can show their love for their friends, their teachers, and the people around them. Kasilag hopes that when she graduates, she’ll be able to pass the account onto someone else to keep kindness in CSArts alive.

“Maybe it can be my legacy,” Kasilag said with a grin.