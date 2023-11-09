The case of the bed Bugs in New York city

As Paris Fashion Week radiates with the allure of celebrities, influencers, and models, an unexpected intruder has stolen the spotlight: bed bugs.

The bed bug case has gotten out of hand in New York City, creating a city-wide concern. These blood-feeding insects, belonging to the genus Cimex, pose a myriad of health risks, including skin rashes, irritation, and allergic symptoms.

Despite their misleading name, these troublesome insects are not confined to just beds; they have been reported to be everywhere- airports, trains, ferries, restaurants, and even the streets.

The haunting fear reminiscent of the 2000s bed bug panic has gripped the citizens once again. The time period and location may be different, but the haunting fear of a widespread infestation remains a palpable reality among the population.

Exterminator at Top Notch Pest Control, Larry Bernhardt told Curbed, “The minute I’m getting home, I’m throwing everything from my suitcase into a black contractor bag, tying it tight, and then washing and drying it before I put anything back into my drawers or anything like that.” Such precautions underline the gravity of the situation and the lengths people are going to.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, bed bugs usually cause itchy wells that appear in a zig-zag formation and each cluster typically contains three to five bites.

This relentless spread definitely shows no sign of decline. Potter, an urban entomologist at the University of Kentucky told the New York Times, “‘This is one serious issue…This will be the pest of the 21st century – no question about it.'”

The escalating situation demands immediate attention and action, urging citizens to be vigilant at all times. Only time will unveil whether this bed bug resurgence evolves into the defining challenge of the century, casting a shadow of gloom and apprehension, even during the glamorous stages of fashion week. As the city grapples with this menace, the resilience of its residents will be tested by a tiny yet formidable adversary.