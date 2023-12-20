Review: Malcolm Todd’s electric homecoming at the El Rey

As the stage lights of the El Rey dimmed and the murmurs of anticipation swelled, Malcolm Todd stood tall, not just in stature but in presence. The 20-year-old, Santa Monica-raised musician didn’t just perform; he informally conversed with his guitar strings.

Todd’s November concert at the legendary El Rey Theatre was a landmark event.

“Favorite concert is definitely the El Ray,” Todd said. “That was super special, having all my family there, all my friends there… [Though], performing in front of people I know is nerve-wracking.”



In an industry where artists often grapple with their identity amidst the complexities of fame, Todd’s commitment to his authentic voice stands out.



“I feel like I stay pretty true to my vision,” Todd said. “I have a distinct sound and I have my partner, who is very important to my consistency and being able to speak my ideas out.”



Even so, his journey hasn’t been without its share of pressures, especially with the increasing spotlight on his work.



“Getting recognition, wanting more recognition, and staying true to the art I make,” Todd said. “It’s been hard trying to please everyone and make something that’s the truest to my art because it’s a hard crossbreed between the two.”

His music, while celebrated, is born from an intimate place, crafted not for the masses but as a personal expression that has inadvertently resonated with a wider audience.

Malcolm Todd’s creative process is as organic as it is methodical. He starts with the melody, humming out tunes until he feels a connection.

“And then once I have that and I feel like I have a melody and a vibe from the song where I feel inspired by it, that alone I just start to write what I feel and I start with a sentence I want to say and one line that I feel like I really connect with and then just build around that line,” Todd said.



The conventional path of college wasn’t for him, as he never felt particularly drawn to academics outside of music. He believed that college would not be a worthwhile investment for him.



“Yeah, I was never really a great student,” Todd said. “I didn’t feel like I had the drive, but I knew I had the drive for music.”



The familial connection runs deep in Todd’s music.

“It just makes me enjoy it even more. I’m pretty family-oriented and my whole family is pretty musical, and so being able to perform with them in front of a real crowd, because I’ve done so much singing with no crowd with my family, it’s cool to do that,” Todd said.

His mother’s natural talent and encouragement have been instrumental in his journey, culminating in shared stage moments that are not only special to him but also to the fans who witness their powerful bond.



The show at the El Rey transformed into an emotional crescendo when Todd’s mother, Jill Tracie, joined him on stage. Their rendition of “Oh! Darling” by The Beatles was more than a duet; it was a heartbeat between mother and son, artist and muse. The crowd, witnessing this bond, erupted in cheers, sharing in the raw connection.



Todd’s music genesis was nurtured by his mother’s love for Broadway, he said. While musical theater was the backdrop of his upbringing, Todd carved out his unique niche.



“I guess it kind of made me want to make cooler music,” he mused, reflecting on how his family’s artistic inclinations shaped his path.



The clarity and directness of Todd’s lyrics have become his signature, carving out a niche in a genre often muddled by over-complication.



“I think with being direct in writing, I feel like that is the relatability,” Todd said. “When you talk directly and you say things matter of factly, it exudes confidence. And I think people want to hear confident people speak.” This approach has garnered him an audience that values the sincerity and raw emotion he brings to each performance.



As the evening at the El Rey unfolded, it was evident that Malcolm Todd isn’t just another artist on the rise; he’s a storyteller for a generation that craves genuineness. With a sold-out venue echoing back his lyrics, a family that grounds him, and a spirit that remains untethered by the expectations of fame, Todd is writing his own rules to the game — one heartfelt melody at a time.