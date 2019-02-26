Carson High School celebrates innovation at Health Expo

The Academy of Medical Arts’ annual Health Expo was held at the Carson Civic Center on Feb. 8. Students were asked to wear formal work attire to the event in order to present to and be graded by family, teachers and local healthcare professionals. Members of Cal-HOSA are dressed in their HOSA Blues if expected to compete at the 42nd Annual State Leadership Conference (SLC) on March 28 at the Sacramento Convention Center. At this conference, AMA represents Carson High to go up against at least 190 other middle and high schools in their health event.

Events being presented at the evening were: Sports Medicine, Extemporaneous Health Poster, Health Career Photography, Healthy Lifestyle, Public Health, Prepared Speaking, Biomedical Debate, Community Awareness, Health Career Display, Health Education, Hosa Bowl and Public Service Announcement.

Pupils are encouraged to work in groups but may also work individually.

AMA teachers give students ample notice of due dates and check-ins for their chosen project. Kids are given reminders throughout first semester to find time amongst their groups to meet and discuss project affairs.

From juggling busy schedules and other projects, students were finally gearing up to take on the night. The sign-in booths were set up, tables took up every inch of the room, and students in collared shirts were everywhere to be seen.

Mr. Burger, AMA’s French teacher, exclaimed, “I love Health Expo. Students get to show off what they have been working on for months. Being that this is AMA’s signature event, it showcases different health topics and issues for everyone to learn from.”

Monsterat Felix, AMA junior, said, “Over the years I’ve grown to love it because we all come together and have fun presenting in groups. It has helped with my speaking skills since we have to present to professionals in the medical field.”

Chloe Torres, AMA senior and co-president of AMA’s HOSA chapter, stated, “It went absolutely amazing. I started to tear up as this is my last health expo, but I’m glad to say my senior year is ending with a bang.”

After a couple of hours of listening to projects, Principal Jauregui announced that the night was coming to an end. Most students were relieved, but for seniors it was bittersweet.