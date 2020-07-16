Carson High School launches new social media accounts

Carson High School journalism has come out with new social media accounts These accounts will share the highlights of the Carson Complex with frequent updates, announcements and events. You can find it on platforms you probably use such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

As teens, the majority of us use these social media platforms often, so having information regarding our school right there on our feed can be very beneficial.

“Social media is the way to go, it’s the way people communicate. We’re doing so many amazing things at Carson that I personally don’t have time to get all the great things out there,” Principal Windy Warren said. “So I’m very excited about Journalism taking this on because when students take hold of the things that we’re doing and share with other students, then [the students] start talking about positive things rather than negative [aspects of] social media.”

Students today use social media on a daily basis to share events throughout their day or get the latest news. So how would they feel about CHS being on their feed?

“I think it’s a very good idea because I get to know the insight and updates about my school,” junior Tyler Brown said.

Some students seemed excited about Carson finally becoming more active on social media.

“I think it’s actually pretty cool when high schools are on social media so it’s good that our school is caught up,” senior Mysha Edwards said.

To stay updated about CHS news and updates, follow these accounts:

Instagram: @carsonhighofficial

Twitter: @CarsonHighJournalism

Facebook: @CarsonSeniorHS

Support CHS by following these accounts and being active.