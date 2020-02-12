Carson students share the impact of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was celebrated on Jan. 15. It was a day that celebrates the importance and the history of the life of Martin Luther King Jr. — a prominent figure in the Civil Rights Movement that began in the 1940s and ended in the 1960s.

He fought for racial justice, particularly for African Americans to be treated the same as White Americans.

Although the focus was on removing segregation laws for African Americans and promoting equality, Martin Luther King Jr. made a difference for every nationality and race that is considered to be minorities in the United States.

Students from Carson High School and the Academy of Medical Arts shared their thoughts about Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Personally, this day impacts my family and my African American grandparents who had to deal with discrimination their whole life, and it impacts me as an individual because I am happy to see my father and my extended family being treated with equality and respect no matter what the color of their skin is,” said senior Jasmine Broadnax. “Martin Luther King Jr. is an example to our generation and to other generations for us to treat each other with equality, and this holiday is a reminder of the non-violent activism and the courageous endeavors that he believed in when it came to fighting for racial justice,”

“MLK Day is so important to me because it’s a day where we get to celebrate and honor the life and many achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr,” said junior Kaley Mattier, junior. “To me, Martin Luther King was the definition of a hero.”

People celebrate the day by being a part of many celebrations that are being given around America. It is important because without MLK, the relationship between different people of color wouldn’t be the same as it is today.

Through his suffering and perseverance we are able to sit at the same table of someone with a different color than mine. Enjoying spending time with all my acquaintances of all races remembering that this was the very dream he had,” said sophomore Destine Bisong. “The great Dr. Martin Luther King is a monumental figure in the history of my people. He means a lot to me due to the fact that if it wasn’t for his actions the civil liberties I enjoy today wouldn’t exist.”

People celebrate this day by enjoying the liberties that have been made possible through his powerful civil rights act. What MLK means is sacrifice, justice and equality for everyone it does not matter the color of your skin. Dr. Martin Luther King is known as the pinnacle of black excellence and truly showed what it means to be the change people desire.