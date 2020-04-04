City of Carson renames gym after late Kobe Bryant

Veterans park renamed the gymnasium after the late and great Kobe Bryant on February 21. The “Kobe Bryant Gym” is obviously to honor Kobe, but to also establish a strong work ethic to the youth that trains there. This gives them a reason, an inspiration to help them guide them forward and embrace their inner mamba.

“When kids come here, and they see the Kobe Bryant gym, I’m hoping that children from Carson will take special pride to know that Kobe played on this very gym, shot baskets right here just like them,” Carson Mayor Albert Robles said to CBSLA.

Many athletes found inspiration to begin training again in the gym.

“I thought it was pretty cool. They had a picture of Kobe and the workers posted in the lobby,” senior James Ulugalu, who plays volleyball at Carson, said.

People also have had their own differing opinions about the gym being renamed. That the city of Carson is “doing too much,” so to speak.

“I feel like it’s a good way to remember him,” junior Christian Lim said.

Kobe Bryant’s passing put all of Los Angeles, old and young, in a depressed state. Renaming the gymnasium after the icon lifted the spirits of the people who idolized him. Everybody has their story about Kobe Bryant.

Whether they like Kobe or they don’t like Kobe, the gymnasium being renamed adds more fuel for any debates going on. Going to the new Kobe Bryant Gym now has a greater meaning than just going to Veterans Park