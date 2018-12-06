Compton rapper Roddy Rich releases new album ‘Feed Tha Streets II’

Roddy Rich is a new and upcoming rapper from Compton, California. Roddy Rich’s new “Feed Tha Streets II” mixtape, released Nov. 1, features production from Scott Storch, Cassius Jay and up-and-coming producer Sonic. The full-length promotional campaign is being supported by a new video for project cut “Every Season,” which has quickly become a hit on YouTube.

Roddy Rich has not only been one of the most successful young artist coming from the Compton area, he has been giving back to the less fortunate, doing charity events, and making himself look awesome as a person. Mr. Rich is going around to high schools in the LA area giving back to the community by doing a little concert for the schools he has been to schools like Lawndale and Crenshaw he is very humbled wishing The best for the brother.

“I love Roddy Rich’s new mixtape especially the song ‘Every Season.’ I was expecting some songs like ‘Die Young’ but that’s ok because I loved the mixtape overall,” junior Tirrah Tims of Carson’s Academy Of Education and Empowerment said. ““I actually had the opportunity to see Roddy in concert, and it was a great experience.”

Roddy Rich is an amazing artist and needs more recognition than he is getting now. We are expecting great things from Roddy Rich in the future.

“Roddy Rich has been one of my favorite artist for a while now and I am expecting great things from him in the future.”

Not a lot of people know Roddy Rich and that’s what most people like about him because he is not as known as Drake or Migos or even Tyga. Most people was not expecting Roddy to be as big as he is now, but since he been working with Meek Mill he has been doing good. Meek Mill has been working with Roddy since his first album. His first tour was great, expecting big things for the next one.

“I am ecstatic that Hood Rich dropped his album, but I was disappointed because he has dropped plenty of better songs and his first album was even my favorite,” said Sasha Floyd of Carson High School.

People should listen to his music more because he is a great artist and it’ll never hurt to expand your genre. Stay updated with more upcoming songs by Roddy Rich.