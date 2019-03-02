Defend the Throne: Carson High School Girls Rugby prepares championships

For a second year in a row, Carson High School’s Girls Rugby team prepares for another championship season. CHS Girls Rugby is split into two teams, which is based on how skilled you are in rugby. Team 1 has 10 returners from last year and team 2 has 8 players with some being returners and some being beginners.

Last year, these girls came out undefeated throughout their whole season with a record of 26-0. They entered the Las Vegas Invitationals Tournament in the U16 elite and U18 open divisions. CHS girl’s rugby came out champions in both divisions, bringing home two trophies.

“What I expect from this season is that hopefully the outcome for each of our games will be successful. As individuals we are committed to put in hard work and dedication which makes us a great team,” Tayla Puaina, a first-year player and junior from Academy of Education and Empowerment said.

To start off season, the girls were invited to play in a round robin tournament Jan. 4. They were scheduled to play four teams in their division, playing Lakewood High School first.

“My expectations for this season is to become successful every time we step on the field #StopPlaying,” Klarice Sakamoto, junior from AEE added.

After team 1 defeated LHS 28-0, Mira Costa, View Park, and Los Alamitos High Schools decided to forfeit, because of the girls high level of gameplay. That left CHS team 1 and 2 only to play one game each. Later on team 2 also defeated LHS 15-10.

“Well, obviously it’s not a good feeling when teams refuse to play us because it means less teams and games to play. But it’s also a reflection on the coaches, they’re not at all helping their players. To be the best you have to play the best… Not saying we’re the best but we’re obviously good competition,” Zonaye Tupuola, junior from CHS said.

CHS Girls Rugby travel to different states competing against the best of the best, hoping to put their school on the map.

“Representing Carson High in girls rugby means going out of these different places where they’ve never heard of us and leaving those places where knowing we’ve made a name for ourselves and our city,” Tynesa Taulua, senior from Academy of Medical Arts said.

The team prepares for their season by having practices/workouts four days a week. They are hoping to come out successful throughout their whole season.