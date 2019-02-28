Netflix’s ‘Ted Bundy Tapes’ captivates viewers

Ted Bundy, one of America’s most famous serial killers, has been given his own four-part documentary series on Netflix. In this series, some of the last archived and authentic footage of Bundy is showed as viewers follow him on his journey on death row. Bundy gives detailed information on his past and motives from a somewhat sociopathic perspective as he attempts to prove himself innocent.

Naturally, this series became popular upon its release, which also happened to be the anniversary of his death. A range of individuals across social media all had very diverse views, some of them being quite controversial.

When asked on her opinion of how Bundy and this series are being perceived after its debut, Carson High School junior Danafe Victorino said, “I’ve seen a lot of people on social media glorifying and almost sexualizing Ted Bundy ever since the show came out. And while I can understand the concept of criminology and being interested in serial killers, these type of reactions just really don’t sit well with me. I found the Ted Bundy Tapes to be morbidly interesting. However, nothing about it made me attracted to the gore and insanity of Bundy himself.”

Throughout the series, Bundy’s narration changes. He begins to speak of himself in the third person, as if someone else were describing him. This ultimately leads to his demise, as he spoke of the crimes he committed like he was an expert witness to them.

CHS sophomore Raymond Benson said, “[From watching the show] I can see how people thought he seemed normal, but there was something deep down that nobody saw. He found rationality in murdering people, and I think that’s crazy.”

Ted Bundy was executed by electric chair on January 24, 1989 at Florida State Prison. His crimes serve as a type of legacy, and his memory can be expected to be kept alive. This doesn’t seem to be the last we’ll see of him on the big screen, as a full-length movie based on Bundy is set to release later this year.